7.1 earthquake hits Acapulco, strong in Mexico City

A 7.1 earthquake shook Acapulco at around 8:47 PM. The earthquake was felt Severe in Acapulco, very strong in CDMX, strong in Morelos, Puebla, Oaxaca. Moderate in Michoacán, Hidalgo, EdoMex, and mild in Jalisco.
According to the National Seismological Service ( SSN ), they informed the public that the telluric movement originated 14 km southeast of the coast of Acapulco, Guerrero. at 8:47 p.m. (Central Mexico time).
Due to the earthquake, the State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco is already carrying out monitoring in all municipalities of the state, although preliminary at the moment no damage is reported. Some reports of light swaying in taller buildings in Puerto Vallarta, and felt in Guadalajara.
The quake is believed to be along the Guerrero gap, which hadn’t reported any significant movement in the last century.
Governor of Guerrero, Héctor Astudillo, reported that no major damage has been recorded so far in the state, but he pointed out that it was an earthquake that was perceived very strong, especially in the Port of Acapulco.
“It felt very strong. People are very alarmed, but so far we have no more serious report of an event that we should regret”
Although Civil Protection of Guerrero has not reported relevant damages or victims, Astudillo Flores stressed that the population must be attentive to aftershocks. At 10:00 PM local time, there had already been over 70 aftershocks recorded, with the largest being 5.2.
In his Twitter account, the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch, announced that so far no relevant damage has been reported, however, some neighborhoods in Mexico City are without electricity.
