Tropical Storm Aletta Expected to Form Off the Coast of Jalisco This Weekend

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As Mexico braces for Hurricane Beryl's arrival on the Yucatan Peninsula, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua) has issued a surveillance warning for the coast of Jalisco. The concern stems from a low-pressure zone with a significant probability of cyclonic development, which could potentially result in the first Pacific cyclone of the season, named "Aletta."
Already a Subscriber? Login Here
Popular posts:
- Puerto Vallarta’s Historic Center Faces Crisis: Abandoned Properties, Homelessness, and Insecurity Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — The heart of Puerto Vallarta, its Historic Center, is in decline. According to a recent study by the Municipal Government, the area is plagued by 249 abandoned, closed, or uninhabited houses and premises. The growing number of homeless people, increased insecurity, dirt, and foul odors are further signs of the crisis.…
- Mexican Peso Continues to Fall Amid Volatile Session Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Mexican peso experienced a significant decline on Thursday during a session marked by high volatility. The local currency lost ground in the wake of the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) monetary policy announcement, coinciding with the unveiling of new members of the upcoming government's cabinet. At the close of trading, the…
- Quintana Roo Prepares for Hurricane Beryl: School Suspensions, Dry Law, and Evacuations Announced Cancún, Quintana Roo – The government of Quintana Roo has announced the suspension of all classes throughout the state on Thursday, June 4, and Friday, June 5, in anticipation of the imminent arrival of Hurricane Beryl. Additionally, a dry law will be enforced starting Thursday, which will remain in effect until authorities declare the emergency…
- Non-Compliance in Hotel Accommodation and Tourist Services Tops Consumer Complaints in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Federal Consumer Attorney's Office in the interstate metropolitan area of Puerto Vallarta-Bahía de Banderas has identified non-compliance in hotel accommodation and the provision of tourist services as the leading consumer complaints. These issues were highlighted by Álvaro Alberto Dávila Castro, director of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) office for…
- Tropical Storm Beryl Forms in Atlantic, Could Strengthen to Hurricane Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - On Friday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a bulletin confirming the formation of Tropical Storm Beryl in the Atlantic basin, situated east of Barbados. Moving at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour in a westward direction, Beryl currently sustains maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour. The NHC…
- Tourism in Puerto Vallarta Generated One Billion Dollars During the First Five Months of the Year Puerto Vallarta, Mexico—During the first five months of this year, Puerto Vallarta emerged as a major economic driver for the state of Jalisco, receiving a staggering 17.63 billion pesos from tourists, nearly one billion US Dollars, according to the State Tourism Information System (SITE). This remarkable influx of tourism revenue underscores the importance of the…
- FBI Warns Cartels Have Stolen $300 Million Dollars From Americans in Timeshare Scams Puerto Vallarta, Mexico—The FBI has seen a rise in scams targeting timeshare owners. In these scams, criminals con these part-time property owners into shelling out hefty sums of cash, all under false pretenses related to their timeshare properties. Its primary choice of victim—older Americans—technically makes timeshare fraud a form of elder fraud, or crime that…
- Sea Turtle Hatching Season in Puerto Vallarta Begins in July As the summer sun graces the shores of Puerto Vallarta, an extraordinary natural spectacle unfolds: sea turtle hatching season. This picturesque destination, renowned for its rich biodiversity and commitment to conservation, draws thousands of visitors annually to witness the awe-inspiring event of sea turtles emerging from their nests. From families seeking educational experiences to nature…
- Landslide Disrupts Traffic on Federal Highway 200 in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In the early hours of Tuesday, heavy rains triggered a landslide on Federal Highway 200 South, causing significant disruptions in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta. The landslide occurred in the Puerto Vallarta-Mismaloya section, where large rocks and dirt cascaded onto the roadway, blocking the south-north lane. Local authorities swiftly responded to…
- Paying Condo Fees in Mexico: A Crucial Responsibility for Property Owners Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Owning a condominium in Mexico comes with several responsibilities, the foremost being the obligation to pay maintenance fees, regardless of whether you reside on the property. Inmuebles24, a leading online real estate classifieds portal in Mexico, shares critical insights on this subject, emphasizing the importance of understanding and complying with the…