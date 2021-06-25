Tropical Storm Enrique: Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta has been added to the tropical storm watch for approaching Tropical Storm Enrique, located of the coast of Mexico.

Enrique is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). The storm is forecast to gradually slow down with a turn toward the northwest expected to occur by Sunday. On the forecast track, the core of Enrique is expected to remain offshore roughly parallel to the southwestern coast of Mexico during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast and Enrique is likely to become a hurricane on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

Tropical storm conditions are likely occuring in eastern portions of the warning area. These winds are expected to spread westward within the warning area tonight and through the weekend. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area on Sunday.

The outer bands of Enrique are likely to cause locally heavy rains over portions of southwestern Mexico, which could

cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Swells generated by Enrique will affect the southwestern coast of Mexico during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Although the passage of Tropical Storm “Enrique”, which formed early this Friday off the coast of the state of Guerrero, does not represent a danger for Jalisco, the storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains in some areas of our State.

“The trajectory of Enrique up to this moment does not represent a direct impact on the coasts of Jalisco, however, it is expected that his passage off the coast of the State at dawn on Sunday, June 27, will cause moderate to heavy rains, especially in mountain areas such as the Western Sierra and Sierra de Amula, as well as the South and North Coasts,” said the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit (UEPCBJ) through a statement.

The Government of Jalisco, through the UEPCBJ, invited the entire population to remain alert and stay informed through the official channels of the State Government and in case of emergency call 911.