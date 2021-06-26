Enrique upgraded to Category 1 Hurricane; Puerto Vallarta under watch

Hurricane Enrique became the first hurricane of the Pacific 2021 season and is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). The storm is forecast to gradually slow down and turn toward the northwest tonight or Sunday, and then continue on a northwesterly heading through Monday. On the forecast track, the core of Enrique is expected to remain offshore roughly parallel to the southwestern coast of Mexico during the next two to three days.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Enrique is forecast to become a category 2 hurricane by Sunday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

Intense rains (150.1 to 250.0 mm) are forecast in Michoacán and Guerrero, very heavy rains (75.1 to 150.0 mm) in Jalisco and Colima, very strong rains (50.1 to 75.0 mm) in Nayarit. The rains could be accompanied by lightning, strong winds, and possible hail.

The rains could cause landslides, an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as overflows and floods in low-lying areas, for which the population of the states is urged to take extreme precautions and, if necessary, go to a safe shelter.

Winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km / h are forecast in the coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, gusts of 60 to 70 km / h in the coasts of Guerrero, as well as gusts of 50 to 60 km / h in Nayarit, in addition to waves from 3 to 5 meters of significant height on the coasts of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, and from 1 to 3 meters of significant height on the coasts of Guerrero and Nayarit.

Related News