Tropical Storm Eugene Nears Hurricane Strength, Threatening Mexico’s Pacific Coast

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical Storm Eugene is intensifying in the Mexican Pacific, moving parallel to the coast of the Baja California peninsula, and could reach hurricane status within hours, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Sunday.
As of the latest update, Eugene was located 205 kilometers (127 miles) southwest of the peninsula, blowing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) and moving at a pace of 30 km/h (18.6 mph) in a west-northwest direction, according to data provided by the Miami-based NHC.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.