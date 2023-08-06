Tropical Storm Eugene Nears Hurricane Strength, Threatening Mexico’s Pacific Coast

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Tropical Storm Eugene is intensifying in the Mexican Pacific, moving parallel to the coast of the Baja California peninsula, and could reach hurricane status within hours, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned on Sunday.

As of the latest update, Eugene was located 205 kilometers (127 miles) southwest of the peninsula, blowing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour) and moving at a pace of 30 km/h (18.6 mph) in a west-northwest direction, according to data provided by the Miami-based NHC.

