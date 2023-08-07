Weather Forecast for Puerto Vallarta, August 7, 2023: Warm Temperatures and Possible Showers

Good morning, Puerto Vallarta! Here's the latest weather forecast to keep you informed as you plan your day.

Temperature:The heat continues in Puerto Vallarta with temperatures expected to reach a sweltering maximum of 34 degrees Celsius during the day. Nighttime will bring some relief as the temperature drops to a cooler minimum of 25 degrees.

Precipitation:Rain could make an appearance, with a 40% chance of showers during the daylight hours. The likelihood of precipitation diminishes as we move into the night, dropping to a 17% chance.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.