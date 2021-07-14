Tropical Storm Felicia becomes the Pacific’s sixth storm of the 2021 season

In the last few hours, tropical depression Six-E strengthened and become Tropical Storm Felicia, the sixth tropical storm of the season. However, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) clarified that the system will not approach the Mexican coast, as it is moving rapidly into the open waters of the Pacific.

Felicia is located 545 kilometers from Isla Socorro, Colima, and 1,010 kilometers southwest of Cabo San Lucas, in Baja California Sur.

Felicia is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue with a decrease in forward speed through Thursday. A turn toward the west is expected by Thursday night, and a west or west-southwestward motion is forecast Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is likely and Felicia is forecast to become a hurricane tonight or Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

There is no threat to land.

