Tropical Storm Frank forms off Mexican Pacific coast, heavy rains forecasted for Jalisco

This morning, Tropical Storm Frank formed off the Mexican Pacific coast. As reported by the National Weather Service, Depression Seven E intensified in the early hours of Tuesday strengthing to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 65 km per hour and gusts of up to 85 km per hour. It is located 640 km south-southwest of Acapulco, Guerrero.

Among its effects, high waves and strong winds are forecasted, as well as heavy rains in the states of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, and Guerrero.

Frank maintains a trajectory towards the west at a speed of 19 km per hour, so it will not make landfall and although the forecast is that it will become a hurricane in the next few days, it will not have serious effects on land in Mexico.

For 2022, 9 hurricanes and 8 tropical storms are predicted for the Pacific Ocean; that is, 17 named storms when the typical number is 15.

Without a doubt, the hurricane season affects the population in general, but especially the providers of tourist services on beaches, since these storms generate torrential rains, strong winds, and waves, so it is recommended to take the necessary precautions.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the reason why this year will be more active in the Pacific Ocean is due to the presence of the “La Niña” phenomenon, which produces changes in the direction and strength of the winds.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN