Tropical Storm Watch from Manzanillo northward to Cabo Corrientes

Madeline is located off the coasts of Colima and Jalisco, moving toward the north near 8 mph (13 km/h). A gradual turn toward the northwest and then the west is expected through early this week.
Currently, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes, south of Puerto Vallarta.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible over the next day or so. Weakening is forecast to begin later this week.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km) from the center.
RAINFALL: Outer bands from Madeline are forecast to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with local maximum totals of 8 inches today into Monday across mainly coastal portions of the following Mexican States: Colima, Jalisco, and Nayarit.
These heavy rains may produce localized flash and urban flooding, along with possible mudslides in areas of higher coastal terrain.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area today through Monday.
SURF: Swells generated by Madeline will affect portions of the southwest coast of Mexico for the next few days. High surf associated with Madeline will spread northward and begin to affect the coast of Baja California today into Monday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Ukraine says Mexico’s peace plan is meant to help Russia regroup for a new offensive Next Tuesday, the general debate of the 77th UN General Assembly will begin in New York, where leaders and heads of state from 170 countries will discuss the most urgent issues for the planet. President of Mexico appointed as representative of Mexico to the General Assembly, Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, who plans to…
- Double whammy: Two potential tropical storms expected to bring intense rains to Puerto Vallarta Two potential tropical storms could bring intense rains, winds, and waves to Puerto Vallarta over the weekend and early next week. These rains could cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, and floods in low-lying areas.
- Tropical Storm Watch from Manzanillo northward to Cabo Corrientes Madeline is located off the coasts of Colima and Jalisco, moving toward the north near 8 mph (13 km/h). A gradual turn toward the northwest and then the west is expected through early this week. Currently, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes, south of Puerto Vallarta. Maximum sustained winds…
- Mexico issues alert in 10 states after the theft of radioactive material In the State of Mexico, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Michoacán, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Morelos, Tlaxcala, and Puebla, an alert was issued for the theft of radioactive material, which occurred between the municipalities of Zumpango and Nextlalpan, in the State of Mexico. According to the National Coordination of Civil Protection, of the federal government, this Thursday, September…
- Tropical Storm Lester makes landfall, Tropical Storm Madeline forms off Jalisco coast, and a third storm forming for next weekend The end of September is the most active period for the Pacific Hurricane Season, and this year is no different. The center of tropical depression Lester made landfall this afternoon at 1:00 p.m. this Saturday on the coast of Guerrero and its cloud bands will cause rain in the states of Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and…