Tropical Storm Javier forms off the coast of Jalisco, another storm developing on its heels

Climate experts consider September to be the most active month of the Pacific hurricane season, and the first day of September did not disappoint.

The beginning of the month for Mexico opens with Tropical Storm Javier and another on its heels, and possibly the most concerning for Puerto Vallarta if forecasts hold.

As for Tropical Storm Javier, “The cloud bands of the system will reinforce the conditions for the occurrence of intense rains (from 75 to 150 millimeters [mm]) in areas of Durango, very strong (from 50 to 75 mm) in areas of Baja California Sur, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Sinaloa, and Sonora, as well as strong (25 to 50mm) sites in Colima and Zacatecas,” according to The National Water Commission (Conagua).

Likewise, Conagua forecast wind gusts of 60 to 70 km/h for Jalisco and Nayarit; from 50 to 60 km/h for Baja California Sur, Colima and Sinaloa, and high waves of up to 4 meters high for the coasts of Baja California Sur, Colima, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit and Sinaloa.

Due to the conjunction of high waves, rains, and intense winds, the agency warned that it could increase the level of rivers and streams, as well as landslides and floods, so it called on the population to remain alert.

“The population is urged to heed the warnings of the National Meteorological Service, the National Water Commission, and follow the indications of the state, municipal and Civil Protection authorities.”

The warning was also extended to maritime navigation to take extreme precautions due to the winds and waves, mainly. So far no alert has been activated, however, weather conditions may represent danger.

The second storm developing on the southern coast of Mexico is forecasted to strengthen over the next couple of days and skirt closely to the coastline, impacting Puerto Vallarta on Monday, September 5, and Tuesday, September 6.

If the second storm develops into a tropical storm, which it’s expected to do over the weekend, it will take the name Kay. A better forecast on the status of the possible development and track of potential Tropical Storm Kay will be available Saturday on PVDN.

