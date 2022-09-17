Tropical Storm Lester will interact with newly forming tropical storm causing intense rains in Jalisco

Tropical Storm Lester will move towards the coast of Guerrero today and interact with a low-pressure zone that is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Madelinepossible located southwest of the coast of Jalisco. The interaction of both storms will cause intense rains in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, and . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUPPORTER ****
PVDN Supporters help local and independent news publishers for .06 cents every day.
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this news site with a yearly contribution of $25 USD and access this article, our newsletter, and emergency alerts for Puerto Vallarta, please subscribe here