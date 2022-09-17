VACATION RENTALS

Tropical Storm Lester will interact with newly forming tropical storm causing intense rains in Jalisco

September 17, 2022
,

Tropical Storm Lester will move towards the coast of Guerrero today and interact with a low-pressure zone that is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Madelinepossible located southwest of the coast of Jalisco. The interaction of both storms will cause intense rains in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, and . . .


Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms