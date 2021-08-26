Tropical Storm Nora expected to strengthen as it approaches Puerto Vallarta

Tropical Storm Nora formed in the waters of the Pacific, a system that due to its trajectory and evolution keeps the authorities in Puerto Vallarta, and along the east coast of Mexico, on alert.
Through a statement, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) explained that the storm is still located some distance from the country’s coasts, 500 kilometers from Acapulco, Guerrero, and 815 kilometers south-southeast of Manzanillo, Colima. However, it will soon begin to approach the coastline and by Sunday, August 29, it will evolve into a category one hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
Although Nora will pass skimming the shores of Jalisco, it is not expected to make landfall in the state. It will continue its way through the water towards Baja California Sur, where according to current forecasts, it could impact sometime between the night of Monday 30 and the dawn of Tuesday, August 31.
The government of Mexico has issued a Hurricane Watch from Lazaro Cardenas to Cabo Corrientes, Mexico. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued east of Lazaro Cardenas to Tecpan de Galeana, Mexico. These warnings could be extended in the coming hours to include Puerto Vallarta.
WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area Saturday and Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by late Friday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area beginning Friday or Friday night.
RAINFALL: Nora is expected to produce heavy rains over coastal sections of the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco. Rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches are forecast through this weekend with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches possible. As a result, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides may occur.
SURF: Swells generated by Nora are expected to begin affecting the southern coast of Mexico today and will spread northward to the southwestern coast of Mexico through the end of the week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta sees 72% increase in COVID-19 cases over past seven days There have been a total of 18,656 infections and 653 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,620 reported cases in the past seven days (August 18 – 24), compared to 939 cases in the seven days prior (August 11 – 17), for an increase of…
- Tropical Storm Nora expected to strengthen as it approaches Puerto Vallarta Tropical Storm Nora formed in the waters of the Pacific, a system that due to its trajectory and evolution keeps the authorities in Puerto Vallarta, and along the east coast of Mexico, on alert. Through a statement, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) explained that the storm is still located some distance from the country’s coasts,…
- Mexico received 124 journalists and their families from Afghanistan Mexico received 124 media workers and their family members from Afghanistan, including New York Times journalists, the government said on Wednesday, as people flee after the Taliban militant group’s takeover. They arrived at Mexico City’s international airport early on Wednesday morning, where Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard waited to greet them. “Mexico has decided to support…
- The first cruise ship in 17 months arrives in Puerto Vallarta Almost a year and a half after having suspended arrivals – due to Covid-19 and at 70 percent of its capacity – the cruise ship Carnival Panorama arrived in Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday morning after having set sail from Long Beach, California. The ship arrived with just over 3,200 passengers and crew on board, after…
- Five people fired from IMSS after sending live baby to morgue Five workers from the General Hospital of Zone 16 in Torreón, Coahuila, were terminated from their position after declaring a premature baby dead who still had vital signs at the time of birth, reported the Mexican Institute of Social Security ( IMSS ). Among the personnel are the director of the hospital and four health…