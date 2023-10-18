Tropical Storm Norma Threatens to Intensify into Category 1 Hurricane; Heavy Rains and Waves for Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical storm "Norma" has significantly changed the weather dynamics in Mexico, according to a new report from the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the official climate arm of the Government of Mexico. Forecasters warn that the storm can potentially escalate into a category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Today, the storm is advancing towards the northwest, primarily affecting the off-coast regions of Jalisco and Colima. The National Meteorological Service has issued alerts stating that the cloud bands associated with "Norma" will generate intense, sporadic rainfall in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, and Guerrero . . .

