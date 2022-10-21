Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico’s Pacific coast – Could reach Category 2

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Roslyn is gained strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Friday and forecasters expected it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 65 mph (100 kph) early Friday. It was centered about 295 miles (475 kilometers) south-southeast of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).
Forecasters said Roslyn was expected to continue gaining force and could be a strong Category 2 hurricane before curving northward and reaching the coast Saturday night or Sunday.
The hurricane center said tropical-storm-force winds extended out to 90 miles (150 kilometers) from Roslyn’s core.
Mexico issued a hurricane warning for a strip of coast from Cabo Corrientes southward and a hurricane watch for Puerto Vallarta and northward to San Blass.
The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding.
- Hurricane Roslyn has her eye set on Puerto Vallarta this weekend The National Water Commission ( Conagua ) reported this Wednesday night that Tropical Depression “Nineteen E ” was formed, located south of the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero, with a high potential to intensify during the next few hours to a Tropical Storm, and strengthen Friday into Hurricane Roslyn. “As of Friday, it could intensify…
- Civil Protection asks the population not to visit the beaches in Puerto Vallarta this weekend To avoid putting themselves at risk due to the passage of tropical storm Roslyn, the State Civil Protection and Fire Department of Jalisco reported that due to the fact that the storm is expected to evolve into a hurricane and impact the State Coast, the agency asks the general population not to go to the…
- Puerto Vallarta is under a hurricane watch Roslyn looks better organized on satellite imagery this evening and Puerto Vallarta has been placed under a hurricane watch. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.…
- Tropical Storm Roslyn Complete Update for Subscribers: 10:00 AM, October 21, 2022 Today, tropical storm Roslyn will move near the coast of the central Mexican Pacific and will cause intense punctual rains (from 75 to 150 millimeters [mm]) in regions of Colima, Guerrero, and Michoacán, and strong (from 25 to 50 mm) in areas of Jalisco, as well as gusts of wind of 60 to 80 kilometers…