Tropical Storm Warning extended to Puerto Vallarta

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Escuinapa and south to Cabo Corrientes, including Puerto Vallarta, due to the passing of Tropical Storm Pamela.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Tropical Storm Pamela is expected to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane in the overnight hours of Monday and early morning Tuesday. Pamela is forecasted to intensify rapidly on Tuesday and make landfall as a major hurricane in Sinaloa.

Puerto Vallarta is located on the southern edge of the warning area and could experience high seas and rains through Tuesday as the storm passes the coast of Jalisco.

Storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding in areas of onshore winds near where the center of Pamela makes landfall in southwestern Mexico. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning area by late Tuesday night or early Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions beginning as early as Tuesday evening. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the Tropical Storm Watch area in Baja California del Sur by Tuesday afternoon.

Through Thursday, Pamela is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts:

Across the Mexican States of Sinaloa and western Durango…4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches. This rainfall may trigger significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

Across southern portions of Baja California Sur…2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches.

Across portions of central Texas and southeastern Oklahoma…2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches.

Swells generated by Pamela will affect portions of the southern Baja California peninsula and southwestern and west-central mainland Mexico beginning Tuesday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

