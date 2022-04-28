Two military female officers kidnapped by CJNG in Puerto Vallarta released alive

Two women with the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) who had been kidnapped by a commando from the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) in Puerto Vallarta were released alive.
The agents were located in good health a few hours after the Army deployed an operation in the city to locate them. The discovery was made around 4:30 p.m. on April 28.
Second Lieutenant Tania Quintana and Sergeant Ana Laura Olvera were found near the same area where they were kidnapped, in the vicinity of the Plaza Fluvial Shopping Center.
Federal sources reported that both soldiers were kidnapped in retaliation for the arrest and death of Saúl Alejandro Rincón Godoy, el Chopa, a lieutenant of the CJNG, who fell in a confrontation against the National Guard on April 22.
The agents were in Puerto Vallarta on vacation, but reports indicate that the CJNG group arrived at the place where they were asleep, during the early hours of this Thursday.
The kidnapping of the members of the Sedena was organized by Juan Carlos Valencia González, alias R3, the JP and/or 03, stepson of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco based cartel.
Juan Carlos Valencia González is being held responsible for orchestrating the kidnapping as a pressure measures against federal authorities, together with his mother, Rosalinda González Valencia, wife of Mencho, who was arrested in November 2021 in Zapopan and is now imprisoned.
Hours after the arrest of Rosalinda in Zapopan, two military officers were kidnapped in Guadalajara and later released on the streets in Puerto Vallarta.
