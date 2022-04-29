Playa Holi is recertified as a ‘Clean Beach’

Mayor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez received the certification and flag for Playa Holi (aka Playa Holly), which certifies that it is clean and sustainable, and provides users with quality services.
The mayor indicated that it is the renewal of the certificate of this beach, which “is an achievement that adds to the great work carried out by the Subdirectorate for the Environment, a task that involves not only the work of the municipal government but includes the people of Vallarta, businessmen, hoteliers, restaurateurs, who participate so that together we ensure our economy and investments continue to be profitable in this hidden paradise.”
He specified that the beaches are one of the main hallmarks of this tourist destination, hence this is also a call to responsibility, so that each one of us, from our trenches, continue to take care of this natural treasure and continue to position ourselves in the world by guaranteeing its environmental, health and safety, and the services it offers.
This certificate is granted by the Mexican Institute for Standardization and Certification, whose director, Viviana Fernández Camargo, stated that it is based on the NMXAA120-SCFI-2016 standard, and represents a “special recognition of their effort, which gives us the opportunity to communicate and generate a different consciousness, to value our coastal spaces”.
She pointed out that the schemes for certification in Mexico represent very powerful tools for beach management, “they have shown that they have competitive standards that allow those who obtain them to be distinguished. You can see in them that they are clean and sustainable beach destinations that guarantee their users top quality services”.
In the case of beaches, those that are certified will be able to offer healthy and safe environments for all visitors to the destination that is just now getting back to pre-pandemic levels. “The continuation of our tourism industry, the preservation of our sources of employment, and even the prevention of natural disasters will depend on this.”
