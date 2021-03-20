Two Original Comedy Shows at The Palm Cabaret on March 22nd

LA-based actor-singers, Rayna Hickman and Jason Winfield, present a one-one-only, staged reading of their new musical comedy cabaret: Betti & Bruce: Trapped in Vallarta.

Follow famed (and fictional), never-heard-of, but hard-to-forget, aging Big Band and Lounge Singing Duo, Betti Blumenthal and Bruce Delmonico as they recount the hilarious and heartfelt story of how they met and eventually became…Trapped in Vallarta!

Rayna & Jason devised this campy show specifically for Puerto Vallarta expats, ex-gays and ex-wives alike. See this early preview of the show before they bring it back fully produced for The Palm’s post-covid 2021/2022 season.

Keenan Steiner is a very silly comedian from New York City known for his nothing-is-off-limits material, vulnerability and authentic voice. Hitting stages across the US and at comedy clubs in NYC, he debuted his standup hour at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland in 2019, and audiences would write that it was not only a “must-see” but that it was “frigging hilarious from start to finish.”

Keenan’s jokes have been featured on Sirius XM Radio, where he’s also a regular guest on the John Fugelsang Show, and has performed at the New York Comedy Festival, Jersey City Comedy Festival, 5th Borough Comedy Festival, and the Midwest Queer Comedy Festival, among many others.

With a love of Mexican culture, now he’s now living in Puerto Vallarta, and, unsurprisingly, this kind but less-than-patient New York gay has lots to say about it. You can follow his jokes and sketches on Instagram @KeenanStandup, and better yet, see this show on one-night-only. Keenan is figuring out Vallarta in Massage Amigo? at 9:30 pm on Monday, March 22nd.

The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at 508 Olas Altas in the heart of the Puerto Vallarta Romantic Zone. Tickets to all shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at thepalmcabaret.com.