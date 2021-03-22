4.2 earthquake registered off the coast of Jalisco

This afternoon an earthquake was recorded off the coast of Jalisco, with a magnitude of 4.2, its epicenter was 38 kilometers southwest of Cihuatlán and at a depth of 12 kilometers, the National Seismological Service (SSN) reported.

After the earthquake, which occurred at 1:56 PM, Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco reported that the Cihuatlán and Puerto Vallarta authorities were monitoring neighboring municipalities.

He added that there are only reports that the tremor was felt “very mild” along the coast.

Cihuatlán is located 244 km (151 miles) from Puerto Vallarta on the southwest coast of Jalisco.

An earthquake of 5.7 was registered on Friday night in Mexico City and other parts of the country.

It was at 9:06 p.m., on March 19, when the tremor was felt across the region, and early warning systems in Mexico City sent residents into the streets.

In Mexico City, the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum indicated that there is no damage to buildings or human losses.

In addition, the corresponding Civil Protection protocol was started, with the overflight of helicopters to verify that there is no damage to the capital’s structures.

According to the Seismic Alert System, the tremor had also been perceptible in Oaxaca, Acapulco and Morelia.