Roads entering Puerto Vallarta were temporarily closed and checkpoints installed after violent shootout north of the city

Elements of the State Prosecutor’s Office and the Puerto Vallarta Police installed a checkpoint at the entrance of the city after a violent gunbattle broke out Saturday in Rincón de Guayabitos, Nayarit.

The installed checkpoint stops vehicles at random and performs preventive checks on their occupants at the Boca de Tomates bridge crossing.

Motorists reported on social networks the closure of federal highway 200 in the town of Úrsula Galván, where barriers were reported, forcing people to turnaround.

On Saturday morning, a violent shootout was reported in the town of Rincón de Guayabitos, which mobilized the municipal, state as well as federal authorities, who arrived in support of the military personnel coming under attack by armed civilians.

“In relation to the events raised on federal highway 200 at the height of the town of Guayabitos in the municipality of Compostela, elements of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), National Guard and Municipal Police, are responding ”, maintained the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection in Nayarit .

The shooting that lasted for more than half an hour in Rincón de Guayabitos was caused by a criminal group in an attack against elements of the Mexican Army, said the governor of the State, Antonio Echevarría, through his Twitter account.