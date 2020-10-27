Two people killed outside Puerto Vallarta gay bar

Two subjects were shot to death at dawn on Tuesday outside Paco’s Ranch, one of Puerto Vallarta’s most famous gay bars in the Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta.

According to preliminary information, the events began inside the bar where a dispute started, which continued outside the place. According to reports, two subjects began physical fighting when one left the site and returned moments later with a gun and shot two men.

The incident was reported to 911 around 4:30 in the morning, so the emergency units came to the site, just at the corner of Ignacio L. Vallarta and Francisco I. Madero streets, of the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood.

The alleged murderer’s identity and whereabouts are unknown. Of the victims, it was only known that they were 2 men between 30 and 40 years of age. No other information has been released.

Paco’s Ranch was hosting an HIV Fundraiser without following government guidelines, and assuming some attendees would be HIV positive, could be at higher risk for COVID-19. The bar did not have social distancing or a mask policy for attendees at a time where two hospitals in Puerto Vallarta are saturated and cases have increased by 25% in the past week in the city.