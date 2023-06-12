Two Puerto Vallarta Police Arrested for Abuse of Power

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Two officers from the Puerto Vallarta Transit and Highway police, identified as Mónica Daniela "N" and José Manuel "N", have been arrested and charged, after allegations of abuse of power and crimes committed in the administration of justice and other branches of public power came to light. The officers have also been suspended from their positions for six months while their legal situation moves through the justice system.

On June 8, the initial hearing was held in the Eighth Judicial District courts based in Puerto Vallarta. Presiding Judge Miguel García Hernández . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...