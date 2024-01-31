Two Reports Conclude Mexico’s President Accepted Money from Cartels for His Campaign in Deal Made in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In recent revelations, two independent reports published by Propublica and DW on Tuesday have raised questions about the alleged involvement of the Sinaloa Cartel in contributing $2 million to Andrés Manuel López Obrador's presidential campaign in 2006. Journalists Anabel Hernández and Tim Golden have shed light on these claims, suggesting that the financing aimed to secure favorable operations and appointments in the event that López Obrador assumed the presidency.

