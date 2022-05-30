Two women shot in Puerto Vallarta, one dies

Two women were shot in Puerto Vallarta by unknown persons leaving one dead, the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office is already investigating the events.

The Regional Prosecutor’s Office carries out corresponding investigations after the aggression by firearm against the women, at the intersection of Prolongación Brasil with Avenida de las Américas, in the Lázaro Cárdenas neighborhood, in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

Elements of the municipal police reported that a gray Volkswagen Vento-type vehicle was found, where the victims were in the front seats, one of them with a neck injury, and the other in the passenger seat with a facial injury.

The Municipal Medical Services were the ones who confirmed the death of one of the women and reported that the injured woman was transferred to a clinic of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, it was also announced that a minor was found in the back seat who was unharmed.

Investigative police officers went to the site to carry out the first inquiries and gather evidence about the case, which will be included in the investigation folder, while the staff of the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences was in charge of transferring the body to its facilities.

The injured woman remains in a serious condition at the clinic of the Mexican Institute of Social Security in the region.

