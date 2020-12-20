U.S. urges quick justice after the assassination of Jalisco ex-governor in Puerto Vallarta

The US State Department called for a “quick investigation” to clarify the murder of former Governor Aristóteles Sandoval Díaz, who was murdered early Friday morning in Puerto Vallarta, and demanded that those who are guilty pay for the crime they committed.

A spokesman for that US agency stated: “We hope that those responsible will be brought to justice (…) our thoughts are with the Sandoval family, as well as with the people of Jalisco.”

The State Prosecutor’s Office in Jalisco did not officially report further progress in the investigation into the murder, except to confirm no arrests have been made.

Sources in Puerto Vallarta confirm that the employees of the business where the crime occurred have already been called to testify.

A group of citizens demonstrated outside Casa Jalisco to demand a quick investigation. Protestors hung a sign outside the government building with a count of days without progress in the investigation after the attack against the former state governor.

The protesters also called for actions aimed at ending insecurity in the state, while the governor promised that the crime of his predecessor will not go unpunished.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor’s Office has asked the citizens who were at the site on the day of the events to provide eyewitness accounts to authorities, including any photos and videos, since the scene was “cleaned” by employees of the restaurant where the ex-governor was gunned down.