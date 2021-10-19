The perception of safety in Puerto Vallarta increases among the population

According to the results of the publication of the National Public Security Survey (ENSU), prepared by the INEGI (National Institute of Statistics and Geography), the perception of citizens regarding insecurity in municipalities in the area was drastically reduced metropolitan area of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, meaning people in Jalisco feel safer today compared to the last survey.

The survey does not reflect the safety of a location, only how the citizens feel, without taking into consideration crime statistics. The report does not indicate a decline in crimes or establish the safety of any location.

“In the evaluated municipalities of the metropolitan area of ​​Guadalajara and in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, which is one of those evaluated, we have a drastic reduction in the perception of insecurity, that is, we are now moving to a public perception of progress and improvements, I said from the beginning and I reiterate so that the message is not confused, this is not throwing in the towel on the fight against crime, it does not mean singing victory, it means that we are going down the right path, three years of hard work is being seen,” said Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, Governor of Jalisco.

In June 2021, 39.4% of people in Puerto Vallarta felt insecure, compared to 31.5% in September, a 7.9% reduction over the last three months.

This Tuesday, Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez reported that two rating agencies in matters of public policies of transparency, accountability, and finances gave a positive evaluation in the management of public resources made by the government of Jalisco.

The report highlights income stable in 2020 in an environment of economic weakness, and showing growth so far in 2021, a strong increase in public investment is highlighted for the economic reactivation in 2020; Likewise, counter-cyclical programs stand out to protect employment and income and to strengthen hospital capacity.

It is also highlighted that the state is distinguished in the transparency of financial information, and in not having debts that pressure the state in the short term; The improvement in the rating indicates that Jalisco’s attention to the pandemic was carried out without neglecting the financial health of the State with efficient control of spending, taking care of income, redirecting resources to mitigate the effects generated by Covid, and also that the effort to strengthening investment in public works for reactivation did not put state finances at risk.

Likewise, Alfaro Ramírez reported that the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness AC (IMCO), awarded Jalisco a perfect score in terms of transparency, going from a score of 55.6 in 2019 to 100 this year.

