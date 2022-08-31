United Nations warns of ‘Alarming’ incidence of child trafficking in Puerto Vallarta and Chapala

In Jalisco, human trafficking has been detected in the municipalities of Puerto Vallarta and Chapala. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), reveals that three out of ten cases identified in Jalisco are children.

The specialist in strategic coordination of the UN in Mexico, Esther Montalvo Tavera, compared the data of what happens worldwide with Jalisco on this crime.

“In the case, for example, of the State of Jalisco, we understand that, of the total number of victims, 30% correspond to children. These are alarming figures.”

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime trained some 30 people from the Office for the Protection of Children and Adolescents (PPNNA) in Jalisco to identify, protect, care for, and channel victims to shelters or specialized shelters, restitution of their rights and on the characteristics of Trafficking in Persons, its variants and subtypes.

The director of representation of Girls, Boys, and Adolescents in the prosecutor’s office, Víctor Hugo Escalante Juárez, indicated that he seeks to promote the culture of reporting this crime.

“That society, public organizations, have crime in their sights and thus be able to identify it and take actions to combat it (…) we will seek to permeate this information in municipalities where cases of Human Trafficking have been detected, such as Puerto Vallarta and Chapala”.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Mexico operates a National Project for the Strengthening of Shelters and Halfway Houses, there are 13 spaces dedicated to the care of victims of Trafficking in Persons.

The complaint telephone line is 800 55 33 000, of the Intersecretarial Commission against Trafficking in Persons.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN