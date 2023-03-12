US asks Spring Breakers to reconsider traveling to Mexico for safety (again)

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - US travel warnings aren't without merit. Miami is the top Spring Break vacation spot in the United States and reported 47 homicides last year. Cancun, the top Spring Break destination in Mexico closed last year with 421 homicides. But not all destinations are equal, take Puerto Vallarta for instance . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
This article is restricted to subscribers only. Register here to access restricted content for one day, one month, or a lifetime. See options here
If you are currently a supporter, log in here