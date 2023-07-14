Shocking Revelations at Washington Press Conference: US Citizens are the Main Culprits Behind Fentanyl Smuggling, Says Mexican Ambassador. Why is this Deadly Opioid Crossing Borders, and How Can We Stop It? Stay tuned as we unfold a major diplomatic dialogue that could redefine the battle lines in the war against fentanyl, a potent drug that has claimed over 70,000 lives in the US alone last year. Get the inside scoop on Mexico's action plan, the astounding work they've done so far, and why they are demanding cooperation from the Biden Administration and China.
