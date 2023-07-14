6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Southern Regions of Mexico

Southern Mexico awoke to the tremors of a substantial 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the south today, as confirmed by the National Seismological Service (SSN). The telluric event occurred in the early hours of this Friday, with its epicenter pinpointed at approximately 140 kilometers southeast of Pijijiapan, Chiapas.

The seismic activity was initiated at 03:29 am and caused palpable tremors across several states. Residents from Chiapas to Oaxaca, Puebla, Tabasco, and the State of Mexico reported feeling the ground shake, according to user reports on SkyAlert.

