US sanctions Sinaloa Cartel and labels them as the main supplier of fentanyl

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On Wednesday, the United States sanctioned six Mexicans for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl, including Luis Gerardo Flores Madrid, a member of the Sinaloa Cartel who works for Ovidio Guzmán López, son of capo Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) considered that the Sinaloa Cartel, led by two of those sanctioned, the brothers Ludim and Luis Alfonso Zamudio Lerma, is responsible for diverting illicit chemical substances directly into the hands of members of the Sinaloa Cartel and laboratory operators.

By doing . . .