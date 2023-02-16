VACATION RENTALS

Drug enforcement agency in US accuses Mexico of doing the bare minimum in the fight against fentanyl

February 16, 2023
, ,

The head of the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Anne Milgram, complained to the Senate that the United States government receives bear minimum cooperation from Mexico in exchanging information on seizures of fentanyl and chemical precursors, to allow the joint destruction of clandestine laboratories and the arrest and extradition of drug traffickers.

Before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Milgram maintained that the DEA's main international operational priority is to defeat the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) cartels, for being "responsible for promoting the epidemic of drugs in the United States."

“Those two . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website