Drug enforcement agency in US accuses Mexico of doing the bare minimum in the fight against fentanyl

The head of the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Anne Milgram, complained to the Senate that the United States government receives bear minimum cooperation from Mexico in exchanging information on seizures of fentanyl and chemical precursors, to allow the joint destruction of clandestine laboratories and the arrest and extradition of drug traffickers.

Before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Milgram maintained that the DEA's main international operational priority is to defeat the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) cartels, for being "responsible for promoting the epidemic of drugs in the United States."

“Those two . . .