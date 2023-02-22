Better than tacos?!?! These three street foods beat the taco in worldwide rankings

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Tacos appear in the top 10 of the World’s Best Street Food revealed this month in the Taste Atlas gastronomic guide, with a 4.7 rating, which places them at number 4 in the ranking, only surpassed by 3 dishes, but what can be better than the taco?

Taste Atlas is a platform in which critics around the world review dishes from each country, it is considered the Google Maps of food or, as its name indicates, an ‘atlas of flavor’. In its street food ranking, several Mexican dishes stand out, although tacos have the highest evaluation:

4. Tacos (collectively): 4.7

5. Carnitas: 4.7

9. Esquites: 4.7

15. Tacos gobernador: 4.7

24. Carne asada tacos: 4.6

29. Tacos al pastor: 4.6

36. Tacos al carbón: 4.6

46. Tacos árabes: 4.6

According to Taste Atlas, tacos are “Mexico’s main street and fast food: thin, flat, grilled tortillas with numerous fillings, which are folded and eaten without utensils. A taco is basically anything you eat on a soft tortilla, and there’s an infinite variety of them.”

Above this preparation, users on the platform rank three dishes as the best: guotie (China), Roti Canai (Malaysia), and Espetos (Spain).

The best dishes in the world, according to Taste Atlas

Guotie

At the top of the list is this dish from China, with a rating of 4.8. Guotie is a deep-fried variety of Chinese jiaozi dumplings.

This North Chinese dumpling is stuffed with minced pork, bok choy, spring onion, ginger, rice wine, and sesame seed oil.

It has a crunchy texture and is soft at the same time thanks to the technique: while it is frying, add a little liquid to the pan and cover it so that it can be steamed.

Roti Canai

Roti canai is a Malaysian flatbread, ranked number 2. It is made with: flour, water, eggs, and fat, folded several times, and formed into layers. In its preparation, a fat called ghee, a type of clarified butter from India is used.

“The dish is believed to have originated in India when Indian laborers who immigrated to Malaysia brought the recipe and tradition of preparing this crunchy pastry to the foreign country. It is usually served on its own, in its traditional round shape, as an accompaniment to curry”, describes Taste Atlas.

Espetos

The third place goes to Spain: the Espetos. It is a tradition of grilling sardines that, according to Taste Atlas, dates back to the late 19th century, “fishermen would skewer and grill leftover fish in small boats on the sand”.

Currently, they are used in Malaga, 6 sardines are placed on the spit, seasoned with salt and roasted over the flames of an olive wood fire, then drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice, “in many beach bars from Málaga, the skewers are paired with soft drinks, beer, sangria or Tinto de verano red wine”.

Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access more content, and browse the site with fewer ads, all while supporting independent local news.

Trending news on PVDN