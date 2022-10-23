US State Department urges American citizens in Puerto Vallarta to be prepared to seek shelter

The United States Embassy and Consulates in Mexico asked their citizens who live along the coast of west-central Mexico and the Marías Islands— including the popular tourist areas of Puerto Vallarta, the Riviera Nayarit, and Mazatlán— to monitor the progress of Roslyn, follow the instructions of local authorities and be prepared to seek shelter in the event of an emergency.
On its website, it was reported that the National Hurricane Center predicts that ” Roslyn” will have a force similar to that of a major hurricane when, on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, it reaches Mexican coasts.
- Monitor local media for updates; follow the instructions of local officials and, in an emergency, call 911.
- Seek shelter, if necessary.
- Flights could be affected. Check with airlines for updates.
- Monitor the National Hurricane Center and Mexico’s National Meteorological Service (Servicio Meteorológico Nacional) for updates on storm activity and emergency response.
- Keep friends and loved ones informed via phone, text, and social media; report that the situation is in order whenever possible.
Roslyn is moving toward the north near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion should continue tonight, followed by a faster motion toward the north-northeast on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Roslyn will approach the coast of west-central Mexico, likely making landfall along the coast of the Mexican state of Nayarit Sunday
morning.
Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Roslyn is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although some weakening could occur tonight, Roslyn is expected to be at or near major hurricane strength when it makes landfall on Sunday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km).
