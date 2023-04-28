US vows to go after government corruption in Mexico that aids in drug trafficking

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Today, the Director of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Anne Milgram, issued a warning that any official who assists drug cartels in Mexico or any other country will face prosecution. Milgram made the statement while speaking to the House Appropriations Committee, where she was asked if the DEA had information about Mexican government officials aiding drug cartels.
Milgram responded by saying that the DEA will pursue any evidence of corruption that fuels drug trafficking in Mexico and other parts of the world. She referenced the recent accusations against Los Chapitos, highlighting the need to combat corruption within drug cartels.
On April 14th, the US Department of Justice announced new charges against several leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel and its facilitators around the world. Milgram explained that the charges sent a clear message to the Sinaloa Cartel, the family of Joaquín Guzmán, and criminal drug networks globally that the DEA is committed to protecting the national security of the United States and the health and safety of its people.
Milgram also noted that Los Chapitos were the first to manufacture and traffic fentanyl, the most lethal drug threat that the USA has ever faced. She added that the DEA has been proactively infiltrating the Sinaloa Cartel and the Los Chapitos network for the last 18 months, gaining unprecedented access to the organization’s highest levels.
Furthermore, the DEA has contributed to the arrest of corrupt Mexican officials such as Genaro García Luna, the former Secretary of Public Security during Felipe Calderón’s six-year term, who was found guilty of drug trafficking in the US. Additionally, the former Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Salvador Cienfuegos, was arrested in 2020, thanks in part to the DEA’s efforts.
Trending News on PVDN
- Tactical Group tours the streets of Puerto Vallarta in security operations Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Tactical Operations Group (GOT) of the Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Commission is actively working to maintain public order and ensure the safety of both residents and tourists in the municipality.
- US vows to go after government corruption in Mexico that aids in drug trafficking Director of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Anne Milgram, issued a warning that any official who assists drug cartels in Mexico or any other country will face prosecution
- Mexico Moves Closer to a 40-hour Workweek: A Historic Step for Worker Well-being Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Mexican workers log the most hours on the job among OECD nations, but this doesn't translate to increased productivity. In response, the Constitutional Points Commission in the Chamber of Deputies has approved a proposal to cut the workweek to 40 hours and provide two days off for every five worked. Currently,…
- Discovering the Wild Side of Puerto Vallarta: A Guide to Hiking in Paradise From lush forests and rugged mountains to pristine beaches and secluded coves, Puerto Vallarta has something for every type of hiker.
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief for April 27, 2023 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta News Brief is a two-minute recap of the top three stories of the day. This is the News Brief for April 27, 2023.
- Puerto Vallarta prepares to receive 200 cruise ships for the 2023 season Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta, considered one of the most important tourist and cruise destinations in Mexico, announced the expected arrival of 200 cruise ships in the coming months for the 2023 cruise season. The announcement was made at the Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 international fair that took place in Florida, United States, where…
- Tragedy in Puerto Vallarta: Young Child Drowns in Romantic Zone Hotel Pool Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A tragic incident occurred at a hotel in Puerto Vallarta's renowned Romantic Zone, where a three-year-old child drowned in the swimming pool while vacationing with his family.
- Puerto Vallarta Ranks Among Top Five Safest Tourist Cities in Mexico According to Cicotur Puerto Vallarta ranks among the top five tourist cities in Mexico with the best rating of public safety by its inhabitants.
- Crime in Mexico: Review of the Security Environment Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) since 2018 has been shaped by his approach to managing violent crime, which remains a major security threat in Mexico. Recent arrests of high-profile individuals such as Ovidio Guzmán of the Sinaloa Cartel and Antonio Oseguera of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG)…
- New Protests in Puerto Vallarta Today as Pacific Civil Resistance Demands Answers Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - More than a hundred people from the Pacific Civil Resistance collective of Puerto Vallarta took to the streets to protest against the North Coast State Regional Unit (UNIRSE) verification center in Fluvial Vallarta