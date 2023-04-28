US vows to go after government corruption in Mexico that aids in drug trafficking

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Today, the Director of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Anne Milgram, issued a warning that any official who assists drug cartels in Mexico or any other country will face prosecution. Milgram made the statement while speaking to the House Appropriations Committee, where she was asked if the DEA had information about Mexican government officials aiding drug cartels.

Milgram responded by saying that the DEA will pursue any evidence of corruption that fuels drug trafficking in Mexico and other parts of the world. She referenced the recent accusations against Los Chapitos, highlighting the need to combat corruption within drug cartels.

On April 14th, the US Department of Justice announced new charges against several leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel and its facilitators around the world. Milgram explained that the charges sent a clear message to the Sinaloa Cartel, the family of Joaquín Guzmán, and criminal drug networks globally that the DEA is committed to protecting the national security of the United States and the health and safety of its people.

Milgram also noted that Los Chapitos were the first to manufacture and traffic fentanyl, the most lethal drug threat that the USA has ever faced. She added that the DEA has been proactively infiltrating the Sinaloa Cartel and the Los Chapitos network for the last 18 months, gaining unprecedented access to the organization’s highest levels.

Furthermore, the DEA has contributed to the arrest of corrupt Mexican officials such as Genaro García Luna, the former Secretary of Public Security during Felipe Calderón’s six-year term, who was found guilty of drug trafficking in the US. Additionally, the former Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Salvador Cienfuegos, was arrested in 2020, thanks in part to the DEA’s efforts.