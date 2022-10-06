VallartaDaily News Brief: What you need to know for October 6, 2022

NEWS FROM MEXICO

The seawater monitoring program carried out at the Center for Coastal Research, in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University Costa of the University of Guadalajara, has confirmed that red tide has been present in the Bay of Banderas for the last 13 years.

The Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) has placed itself at the head of the Mexican drug economy, establishing the largest number of businesses to launder money, and unlike other cartels, it went from the real estate business, typical of drug trafficking, to diversifying into money laundering businesses. that few would suspect.

Staying to true form in his disdain for Ukraine, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López criticized the members of the European Parliament who nominated his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodímir Zelensky, for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

This Monday began the vaccination campaign against seasonal influenza throughout Mexico, which will last six months, according to the Ministry of Health, which will apply more than 33 million injections throughout the country.

WORLD NEWS

A former policeman killed 34 people including 22 children in a gun rampage at a daycare center in eastern Thailand, later shooting dead his wife and child at their home before turning his weapon on himself. Police said the attacker was dismissed from his post last year over drug allegations.



Ukraine said its forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of four partially Russian-occupied regions that President Vladimir Putin formally incorporated into Russia in Europe’s biggest annexation since World War Two. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict right now.



The European Union wants the 44 countries gathering for an inaugural summit in Prague of the European Political Community today to highlight Russia’s international isolation over Moscow’s war in Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said.



North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in the direction of Japan, as a U.S. aircraft carrier and allied warships held a drill that simulated shooting down one of the North’s missiles.



India is awaiting World Health Organization evidence of a link between an Indian cough syrup and the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia after the U.N. agency said the medicine may cause kidney damage.

TODAY IS RANDOM ACTS OF POETRY DAY

As long as there has been language, there has been poetry, taking the shadowed hearts of men and women and finding ways to twist the abstract feelings and experiences of perception into the rising and falling rhythms of the spoken or written word.

The spiritual and emotional experiences of mankind cannot be written in simple phrases or plain sentences bound by the rules of grammar and sense, sometimes our inner madness must be expressed through chaos. Such is the purpose of Random Acts of Poetry Day, to unleash the human voice within us and share it with the world.

When power leads man toward arrogance, poetry reminds him of his limitations. When power narrows the area of man’s concern, poetry reminds him of the richness and diversity of existence. When power corrupts, poetry cleanses. John F. Kennedy

Every year on the first Wednesday of October, a type and class of people emerge from their shuttered libraries and steam-filled coffee shops. In hand, they carry chalk and pen, page and dream, and head out into the wild lands of the mundane and banal to spread their hearts blood on the blank page that is the modern world. Who are these intrepid souls? Poets of every stripe, every background, every heritage heading out into the world to ensure that we all have, for just a moment, a poetic and spiritual day.

Celebrating Random Acts of Poetry is best done in moments of guerilla poetry. Take your chalk in hand and scrawl the words of your heart across sidewalks and alley walls, ramble madly, like a sweaty-toothed madman, or wax lyrical about the most important love of your heart.

Better with the word than the pen? Then stand on a street corner shouting poetry to the wind, imparting onto all the joy and pain, sorrow and exultation of your soul, heart, and mind.

To be a poet is to walk the wild lands of impossibility and imagination, and Random Acts of Poetry Day is your opportunity to, for just a moment, bring others into the world in which you live.