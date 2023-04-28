Vehicle emissions testing in Puerto Vallarta continues despite protests

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Jalisco Governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, emphasized that the Responsible Verification initiative, which mandates vehicle emission tests in Puerto Vallarta, will proceed despite facing opposition from “political resistance and private interests.”

Governor Alfaro also mentioned the possibility of bringing criminal charges against individuals who obstruct roads during protests. He urged the public not to be misled by those trying to exploit the situation. While he acknowledged the right to demonstrate, he asserted that road closures would not be tolerated.

Alfaro pointed out that the verification program in Jalisco had been approved by Congress, receiving support from various political factions, including Morena. The Governor criticized some opponents for attempting to undermine a legally and operationally sound program.

Responsible Verification contributes to the nation’s environmental protection efforts, as it is linked to the Jalisco Green Fund. The fund is partially financed through fees collected from motorists for vehicle verification. The Governor emphasized the importance of complying with environmental commitments for the sake of future generations.

Governor Alfaro called for citizens to collaborate and fulfill their responsibility to ensure environmental conservation and reduce atmospheric pollutants, particularly CO2 emissions from vehicle combustion.

Furthermore, the Governor expressed his respect for municipal authorities, regardless of their political affiliations. However, he urged the municipal president of Puerto Vallarta to reflect on his actions and resist pressure from individuals with political or group interests.

Governor Alfaro stated that while he believes the municipal president to be a good person, effective governance requires taking responsibility and making tough decisions, something the president should reflect on.