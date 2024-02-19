Vinoma Fest 2024: A Celebration of Jalisco’s Wineries in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for the third edition of Vinoma Fest, a prestigious wine festival set to celebrate the wineries of Jalisco, the host state. Slated for March 7 to 9, 2024, this event is expected to attract wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and industry professionals from across the country, highlighting the burgeoning wine industry in Jalisco and its contribution to the Mexican wine scene.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.