Violence is Increasing Under Mexico’s Non-Intervention Policy on Drug Cartels

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Juarez, a city already infamous for its high crime rates, has experienced a grim uptick in violence in the past two days with 16 lives claimed. A wave of homicides initiated late on Sunday night has experts suggesting that there is no end in sight to the city's plight. Clearly, Mexico's 'Hugs, not bullets' policy is a huge failure.
The series of killings began when a man was shot dead in his sleep during a home invasion. This was followed by a deadly shootout at a gas station in the city's southern tip, leaving three men dead and two others wounded. On Tuesday, a body swathed in a blanket was found discarded on a sidewalk in the Aztecas neighborhood.
