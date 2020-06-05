Violent protests in Guadalajara over man killed by police for not wearing a mask

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Jalisco government palace in Guadalajara to express their outrage against the murder of Giovanni López, who was killed by municipal police.

Giovanni López has been labeled as “the Mexican George Floyd” by protesters.

Videos and images flood social networks in which protesters are seen setting fire to government vehicles. Protesters are demanding the death be investigated and policy changes are made to the law so the killing of people in police custody is stopped.

Alejandro Giovanni López was a 30-year-old man who worked as a bricklayer in the state of Jalisco, until the night of May 4, in the municipality of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, he was killed by four municipal police officers who arrested him with violent force because “he was not wearing a mask”.

Failure to wear face masks, according to the administration of Enrique Alfaro, is considered an administrative failure due to the health emergency that exists in the state. However, the force exerted against the now deceased was not proportional.

Giovanni’s murder is one month old this Thursday and so far state justice has not arrested anyone, despite the fact that the recording shows the flagrant disregard for human life in which the officers operated.

The officers involved are still active in their work and patrolling the streets of the municipality.

The State Commission on Human Rights (ECHR) declared that “the excessive use of force and mistreatment of people by police authorities is unacceptable. In this event, where the detained person’s lifeless body was handed over to relatives, it is necessary to act with all the rigor of the law and dictate all preventive measures and guarantee access to justice for victims, knowledge of the truth and comprehensive reparation of the damage”, likewise they demanded a prompt and expeditious result of the “administrative responsibility procedure against the police elements that intervened in the arrest and injuries of the victim, which caused his death”.

Another march is also scheduled for this Friday.