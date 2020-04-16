Vocalist, Extraordinaire, Enrique de Allende Presents Online Benefit Concert

Pianist, Mark Hartmann and vocalist extraordinaire Enrique de Allende want to give something back to the lovely staff of Incanto Vallarta. They are offering a special concert, just the two of them, this Friday at 6pm CST on the club’s page www.facebook.com/IncantoVallarta.

During the Covid 19 shutdown, Incanto Vallarta has been able to keep its full-time staff on health benefits and a very minimal salary each week. However, there have obviously been no tips since Incanto and most other Vallarta venues made the decision to close on March 17. There is no government unemployment benefit in Mexico. While some artists have been able to stream shows from home, a waiter or a bartender can’t wait tables or mix drinks from home.

Born in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Enrique de Allende has been singing all his life. After majoring in music at university, he went on to study with the renowned Seth Riggs who also trained Michael Jackson, Michael Bolton and others. He then finished his studies with the equally impressive Erik Vitro, vocal coach to Ariana Grande, Pink & Katy Perry. Enrique continues to gain recognition in Puerto Vallarta, San Miguel de Allende and across Mexico for his amazing voice and incredible talent as an entertainer.

Please tune in to enjoy this very special concert presented by two of the town’s most talented musicians. You’ll love the fabulous vocals of Enrique de Allende and the stellar accompaniment of Mark Hartmann. Please consider making a donation via PayPal at [email protected] or PayPal.me/IncantoVallarta to assist the hardworking staff at Incanto Vallarta during this difficult time.