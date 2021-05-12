Waiter dies in Puerto Vallarta while saving a girl from drowning

César Guadalupe Chávez Medrano became the hero of Puerto Vallarta when he saved a girl from drowning. Unfortunately, he passed away after not being able to save himself.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

It was on Monday, May 10, when the 48-year-old man was walking on the beach of Los Muertos. There, he realized that the waves washed away a girl and she was struggling to get to shore.

César Guadalupe left his belongings on the sand and swam out to sea. He managed to reach the girl, identified only as Africa “N”, and rescue her, but when he tried to get out, a wave pushed him back to the sea and submerged him.

Lifeguards, elements of the National Guard and paramedics from the Fire Department came to his rescue, but when they reached him, he had already drowned and lost all vital signs.

Africa, whose age is unknown, was transferred to a city hospital to receive medical attention with her family.

The government of Puerto Vallarta offered its condolences to the family through social networks. In this statement, they recognized the bravery of the man and described him as a hero.

“With deep sorrow, today we bid farewell to a man who gave his life to save that of a little girl. This administration that I lead recognizes the courage and solidarity of César Guadalupe Chávez Medrano. And we join in the grief that overwhelms their family and friends, wishing with all our heart that the consolation and resignation come to them soon. Today he leaves us a hero who will always be remembered by all the people of Vallarta”, said the statement.

The municipal president said that the family will be supported with whatever is needed for the funeral. However, he expressed that this will be done in a discreet way so that it is not “misinterpreted or politicized by electoral processes.”

Municipal Public Services will be in charge of the burial, the Puerto Vallarta DIF will take the funeral expenses and Social Development will provide the space, furniture and necessary supplies.

César Guadalupe was a waiter at the Entrada del Sol restaurant and lived on Benito Juárez Street, in the Ixtapa delegation.