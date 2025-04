Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Residents in central and southern Puerto Vallarta are advised to prepare for a temporary water supply cutoff starting Friday, April 11, at 11:00 a.m. According to the Potable Water, Drainage and Sewerage System (Seapal Vallarta), the interruption in service is required to complete the interconnection of the newly constructed Well 42. Normal water service is expected to resume by Saturday, April 12, in the afternoon.