Weather Forecast for Puerto Vallarta, August 3, 2023: Balmy Breezes and Mixed Skies

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Get ready, residents and visitors of Puerto Vallarta, for a warm and slightly breezy Thursday, with the possibility of intermittent showers to grace your day. Here's the full weather outlook.

Thermometers will be marking a high of 33 degrees Celsius today, so light clothing and a cap are certainly recommended for the daytime hours. Meanwhile, nighttime temperatures will see a mild dip, settling at a comfortable 25 degrees Celsius.

UV levels for the day are forecasted to be moderately high, hitting a level of 8. This indicates that while the sun . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.