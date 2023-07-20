The US focuses on taking down the financial empire of the Mexican cartels

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Darkest Chapter Yet: Inside the US's Relentless Crackdown on the Thriving Empire of Mexico's Most Dangerous Drug Cartels. Discover the shocking secrets of Franco Tabárez Martínez, the newest name on the Treasury Department's feared 'black list', and uncover the terrifying new trend of 'Rainbow Fentanyl' luring young victims into a lethal trap. With vast networks extending from the lawless lands of Guerrero, Mexico, to the metropolitan heartlands of Atlanta and Houston, this ruthless operator moves cocaine, fentanyl, and a staggering ton of methamphetamine across borders every two months.

