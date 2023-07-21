Weather Forecast for Puerto Vallarta, July 21, 2023: Friday A Warm and Rainy Day Awaits in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Good morning, everyone. As we head into the weekend, let's take a look at the weather forecast for beautiful Puerto Vallarta this Friday.
It's going to be a rather warm day with temperatures peaking at 34 degrees Celsius, which is around 93 degrees Fahrenheit. The mercury won't fall much below 27 degrees Celsius, or about 81 degrees Fahrenheit, even as we transition into the cooler nighttime hours. So, those looking for a bit of relief from the heat, unfortunately, it won't be coming tonight.
Sun-worshippers, please take . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.