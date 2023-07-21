Puerto Vallarta Tourism Outperforming Cancun, Los Cabos, and Acapulco

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Discover why everyone is flocking to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico's No.1 beach destination! With record-breaking hotel occupancy rates and surging numbers of both national and international tourists, this sun-soaked paradise is surpassing pre-pandemic tourism levels and outperforming Cancun, Los Cabos, and Acapulco. But that's not all – find out how Puerto Vallarta is revolutionizing its tourism sector, offering more than just a stunning coastline and beautiful beaches. Dive into the city’s rich culture, gastronomy, adventure, and more. You won't believe what's on offer in this tropical hotspot! Continue reading...

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.