Weather Forecast for Puerto Vallarta, July 28, 2023: Brace Yourselves for Another Scorching Day

July 28, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) Brace yourselves, Puerto Vallarta, as we're expecting a high of 34 degrees Celsius, or 93 degrees Fahrenheit, with a low of 25 degrees Celsius, or 77 degrees Fahrenheit. UV levels are reaching an intense 13, so don't forget to lather up with sunscreen and wear your protective gear before heading out!

As we move into the precipitation forecast, there's a 55% chance of rain during the day, with a cloud cover of 47%. As we transition into the night, this probability increases slightly to 60%, with cloud cover dropping to 41 . . .

