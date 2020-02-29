Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, February 29

Some clouds are expected in Puerto Vallarta today. Temperatures will range between a maximum of 28c (83f) and a minimum of 18c (65f). In general, low intensity winds with gusts of up to 17 kilometers per hour.

Few clouds are expected tomorrow. Temperatures will move between 17c (63f) and 28c (83f). Light winds from the West.

An increase in cloudiness is expected for the following days, although precipitation is very unlikely. In addition, it is expected that there will be little change in temperatures over the next several days.