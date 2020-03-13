Weather forecast: The weather today in Puerto Vallarta, March 13

Today in the early morning, Puerto Vallarta will be partly cloudy. In the afternoon we will have clearing to a mostly sunny day. Regarding the temperatures, these will move between a maximum of 28c (82f) and a minimum of 18c (64f) and light winds up to 17 kilometers per hour.

Tomorrow, few clouds are expected. Temperatures will move between 18c (64f) and 27c (81f) with light winds.

An increase in cloudiness is expected in subsequent days, although precipitation will be highly unlikely. Likewise, temperatures are not expected to undergo significant changes over the next few days.